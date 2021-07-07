OSCE PA condemned Belarus’ authorities for countering dissent

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

OSCE PA remote assembly on July 6, 2021

The OSCE PA’s 2021 remote session took place in a hybrid format beginning on 30 June and concluding on 6 July.

Among the issues debated at the session, a resolution on “The general approach to dissent in Belarus” was adopted as an urgency item. The principal sponsor of the resolution was Farah Karimi from the Netherlands.

The resolution urged parliamentarians and authorities in Belarus to reconsider the restrictions on peaceful mass events and freedom of the media, to ensure that the country’s legislation is in full compliance with international human rights commitments, and to rethink their general approach to dissent in their country, end respressive tactics, release all political prisoners, engage with the opposition, and allow the holding of free and fair elections with observers from the OSCE.

