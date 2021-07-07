Meeting with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Russian President Vladimir Putin: Mr Pashinyan,

I am happy to meet with you and discuss the issues that are of interest to both of us. Of course, I want to congratulate you again – this time in person – on the election results.

I believe this is important to everyone, primarily, of course, to Armenia and the Armenian people, given that difficult, pressing and sensitive issues like these – pending issues – can only be resolved if there is an opportunity to work effectively. To achieve this, the most important thing is that people trust you. You have secured this trust, judging by the election results. This is very important; indeed, this is the most important thing. When the country is going through difficult times, this is, perhaps, the most significant need for further development.

So, please accept my sincere congratulations. Hopefully, today, we will be able to talk both officially and informally during the working dinner on all issues that we have discussed in detail recently and that we need to resolve.

