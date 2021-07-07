Man sentenced to three years of house arrest for participating in rally

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/104200 2021 2021-07-07T19:53:36+0300 2021-07-07T19:53:36+0300 2021-07-07T19:55:30+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/marchenko_sud.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Vadzim Marchanka at the court. Photo by spring96.org

Pieršamajski district court considered the criminal case against Vadzim Marchanka who was accused of active participation in the group actions grossly violating public order (part 1 of article 342 of the Criminal Code). He was sentenced to three years of restricted liberty (an equivalent of house arrest).

The man was accused of actions that he performed on the evening of 4 October 2020 in a state of alcohol intoxication that violated public order and were connected with disobedience to legal demands of the authorities, which resulted in disruption of transportation and businesses. Vadzim was detained by riot police near Malinaŭka metro station together with a friend when he was leaving a peaceful protest action.

Vadzim Marchanka defended himself in court, he admitted his guilt and repented.

Minsktrans also filed a claim against him for stopping the public transport on October 4 from 3 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. which caused damages in the amount of 18,624 rubles 45 kopecks.

The defendant said that he had participated in an unsanctioned rally, for which he had already been held administratively liable and served a 15-day arrest.

MIL OSI