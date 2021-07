Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President laid flowers at the Monument In Memory of Kuzbass Miners at the Krasnaya Gorka museum preserve, the historical section of Kemerovo where hard coal deposits were discovered in 1721. Created by sculptor Ernst Neizvestny, the memorial is considered the region’s architectural and historical symbol.

The President also attended an official event marking the 300th anniversary of the foundation of Kuzbass.

