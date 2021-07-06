President Kaljulaid received the credentials of three ambassadors

Source: President of Estonia

06.07.2021

Today in Kadriorg, President Kersti Kaljulaid was presented with their credentials by Ross Allen, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Dr Kenneth Vella, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta, and Manfred Ritter Mautner von Markhof, Ambassador of the Order of the Sovereign Military Hospitals of St. John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta, residing in Vilnius.

