On July 7, Vladimir Putin will meet with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The agenda includes discussion of the implementation of the statements on Nagorno-Karabakh made by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. Special attention will be devoted to support for the residents of the war-ravaged districts and also the restoration of economic and transport links in the region.

In addition, the leaders of Russia and Armenia plan to discuss current aspects of the development of Russia-Armenia strategic partnership and alliance, as well as the outlook for building up cooperation within the framework of Eurasian integration associations.

