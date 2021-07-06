Defamation of Prosecutor General is costly: woman sentenced to restricted freedom

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/104175 2021 2021-07-06T16:31:53+0300 2021-07-06T16:31:53+0300 2021-07-06T16:31:54+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/shved-02.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Prosecutor General Andrei Shved. Photo by BelTA

On July 6, the Minsk District Court passed a sentence in a criminal case against Natallia Krasko, a 47-year-old resident of Barauliany. She was accused of libeling Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrei Shved (Article 188 of the Criminal Code).

The case was heard by Judge Anton Kolabau.

According to the prosecution, on 1 February 2021, Ms. Kasko left a comment under a post regarding harsher punishments for extremism of the following content: “The Prosecutor General is a criminal.” In doing so, she produced defamation. She was soon detained and her apartment was searched.

Andrei Shved estimated the amount of moral damage at 10,000 rubles (USD4000) . He asked that the money be transferred to a boarding school for disabled children.

The court reduced the amount of compensation by 1 thousand – Krasko has to pay Andrei Shved 9 thousand rubles. She was sentenced to two years of restricted freedom in an open-type correctional facility.

MIL OSI