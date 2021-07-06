Another group of defendants in “Pinsk case” sentenced in Brest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The House of Justice in Brest. Photo by Vecherny Brest

On July 6, Brest Maskouski District Court pronounced the verdict against the second group of defendants in the criminal case of rioting in Pinsk on the night of August 9-10, 2020.

Judge Vera Filonik sentenced the political prisoners to the following terms of imprisonment:

Aliaksandr Lopukh – 5 years and 6 months;Siarhei Tsibets, Valiantsin Kolb, and Andrei Khveskavets – 5 years each;Leanid Hermanovich, Andrei Matsuk, and Aliaksandr Shandyba – 4 years and 6 months each;Siarhei Volkau, Aliaksandr Shalamitski, and Siarhei Shalamitski – 4 years each.

As for the claims of the victims for compensation of material and moral damages, they will be considered separately.

All defendants in the case were recognized as political prisoners.

