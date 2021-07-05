Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion focused on topical issues of bilateral cooperation in politics, trade and economic, and humanitarian affairs. Special attention was paid to preserving the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War, preventing any attempts to review its outcome, to glorify Nazism, to deny the Holocaust and the Red Army’s decisive contribution to Victory.

Vladimir Putin and Naftali Bennett also discussed measures being taken in Russia and Israel to counter COVID-19.

They also covered a number of issues on the regional agenda.

Vladimir Putin wished Naftali Bennett every success as Prime Minister. Both leaders expressed their mutual intention to develop the entire scope of friendly relations between Russia and Israel and agreed to maintain further contacts.

