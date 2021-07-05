Telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion focused on the difficult situation on the Tajik-Afghan border caused by the escalation of armed confrontation in Afghanistan, including in the border area. Vladimir Putin confirmed his readiness to provide Tajikistan with the necessary support, both bilaterally and within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

Both leaders expressed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Russia-Tajikistan relations of strategic partnership and alliance.

It was agreed to maintain contacts at various levels.

