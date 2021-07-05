On July 6, Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to Kemerovo

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President will attend events marking the 300th anniversary of the foundation of Kuzbass (Kemerovo Region), a major Russian industrial area.

The President will lay flowers at the monument, In Memory of Miners, and will also visit the Kemerovo Presidential Cadet School and the unfinished cultural-educational facility at the Siberian Arts Cluster.

Vladimir Putin will also meet with Kemerovo Region Governor Sergei Tsivilev Tsivilev SergeiGovernor of Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass .

MIL OSI