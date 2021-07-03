Independence Day greetings to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia noted in his message that July 3 is a landmark date in the history of Belarus: the liberation of Minsk from the Nazi German invaders was one of the major victories in the Great Patriotic War.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and Belarus, through their joint efforts, will further strengthen their allied ties and constructive bilateral cooperation in all areas and will promote mutually advantageous integration processes in the Eurasian space, which fully meets the interests of the two nations.

