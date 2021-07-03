Greetings on the opening of 6th World Folkloriada

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is telling that your festival is held in the multiethnic Bashkortostan, where different peoples and adherents of different religions live in peace and accord on the hospitable land. Caring about the preservation of our unique historical, cultural and spiritual heritage is among the state’s key priorities. And of course, we are rightly proud of the rich folk art traditions which are passed on from one generation to another, the brilliant constellation of folk bands and talented performers, and artful masters of world-renowned crafts.

I am sure that your forum will be held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding, will present its guests with the authentic work of artists, musicians and dances from many countries, and bestow warm and unforgettable impressions on everyone.”

The 6 World Folkloriada will be held in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, on July 3 −10.

