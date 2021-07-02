Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The presidents discussed in detail a broad range of issues of bilateral cooperation in international affairs. They focused on the problems of stability and security in Europe. It was noted in this context that the agreements reached by the presidents of the two countries in Bregancon in August 2019 on developing cooperation in creating a new architecture for security and trust in Europe remain topical.

The presidents exchanged opinions on the status of and prospects for developing ties between Russia and the EU. It was noted that the development of constructive and predictable relations between Russia and the EU and a return to normal and respectful dialogue would help resolve current and urgent problems like the struggle against international terrorism, healthcare, climate, and the settling of regional problems.

Vladimir Putin emphasised that Russia is ready for this if the EU reciprocates with sincere interest.

During a discussion of the domestic crisis in Ukraine, the leaders supported the intensification of the talks with a view to consistent implementation of the 2015 Minsk Package of Measures that has been and remains the only foundation for a settlement. The President of Russia pointed out Kiev’s destructive actions that subvert the efforts to reach a settlement, in part, in the Normandy format. Emphasis was laid on the need for the Ukrainian authorities to fully implement their commitments, primarily, on establishing a direct dialogue with Donbass and the legal processing of its special status.

Vladimir Putin informed the President of France about the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021. It was noted that the situation in the region remains stable largely due to the presence of Russian peacekeepers. Conditions have been created for conducting normal business and trade activities and for unblocking economic and transport connections. The President of Russia emphasized the need for a closer involvement of Russia’s European partners, including France, in resolving the people’s humanitarian problems in the regions that sustained damage from the hostilities. The presidents expressed a mutual willingness to coordinate efforts on various aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, in part, with the participation of the Minsk OSCE Group.

The presidents reviewed the issues in efforts to find a settlement in Libya. Both leaders emphasised their desire to further promote the political process with the involvement of key Libyan forces.

Meeting the interest shown by President Macron, President Putin told him about the main results of the Russia-US summit meeting in Geneva on June 16.

The presidents of Russia and France also discussed in detail the issues of bilateral cooperation, primarily in trade and the economy, as well as in energy and cultural and humanitarian ties.

The two leaders agreed to maintain contact.

