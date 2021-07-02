Risk parameters change on Securities and Derivatives market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC is changing the following risk parameters starting from July 5, 2021:

Securities market

№

Ticker

Current concentration limits, units

New concentration limits, units

LK_1

LK_2

LK_1

LK_2

1

CHMF

167 953

839 765

302 859

1 514 295

2

NLMK

1 000 635

5 003 175

1 743 499

8 717 495

3

VTBR

4 467 654 007

22 338 270 035

9 020 485 980

45 102 429 900

4

MAGN

3 348 359

16 741 795

5 438 277

27 191 385

5

RUAL

2 659 447

13 297 235

4 497 897

22 489 485

6

OZON

33 995

169 975

73 298

366 490

7

MVID

53 225

266 125

85 470

427 350

8

PIKK

27 305

136 525

39 385

196 925

9

AGRO

20 401

102 005

25 199

125 995

10

RASP

73 780

368 900

114 003

570 015

11

TRMK

108 696

543 480

250 378

1 251 890

Derivatives market

№

Underlying

Current concentration limits, units

New concentration limits, units

LK_1

LK_2

LK_1

LK_2

1

CHMF

167 953

839 765

302 859

1 514 295

2

NLMK

1 000 635

5 003 175

1 743 499

8 717 495

3

VTBR

4 467 654 007

22 338 270 035

9 020 485 980

45 102 429 900

4

MAGN

3 348 359

16 741 795

5 438 277

27 191 385

5

OZON

33 995

169 975

73 298

366 490

