Risk parameters change on Securities and Derivatives market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
CCP NCC is changing the following risk parameters starting from July 5, 2021:
Securities market
№
Ticker
Current concentration limits, units
New concentration limits, units
LK_1
LK_2
LK_1
LK_2
1
CHMF
167 953
839 765
302 859
1 514 295
2
NLMK
1 000 635
5 003 175
1 743 499
8 717 495
3
VTBR
4 467 654 007
22 338 270 035
9 020 485 980
45 102 429 900
4
MAGN
3 348 359
16 741 795
5 438 277
27 191 385
5
RUAL
2 659 447
13 297 235
4 497 897
22 489 485
6
OZON
33 995
169 975
73 298
366 490
7
MVID
53 225
266 125
85 470
427 350
8
PIKK
27 305
136 525
39 385
196 925
9
AGRO
20 401
102 005
25 199
125 995
10
RASP
73 780
368 900
114 003
570 015
11
TRMK
108 696
543 480
250 378
1 251 890
Derivatives market
№
Underlying
Current concentration limits, units
New concentration limits, units
LK_1
LK_2
LK_1
LK_2
1
CHMF
167 953
839 765
302 859
1 514 295
2
NLMK
1 000 635
5 003 175
1 743 499
8 717 495
3
VTBR
4 467 654 007
22 338 270 035
9 020 485 980
45 102 429 900
4
MAGN
3 348 359
16 741 795
5 438 277
27 191 385
5
OZON
33 995
169 975
73 298
366 490