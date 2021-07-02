Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in June 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

In June 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 11.7% to RUB 81.5 trln (RUB 72.9 in June 2020). Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for June 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Growth leaders were the Equity Market (23.9%), Derivatives Market (23.7%), Money Market (14.4%), FX Market (5.9%) and Precious Metals Market (up 7.6x).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in June 2021 was RUB 3,865.1 bln (June 2020: RUB 4,118.3 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units increased by 23.9% to RUB 2,278.6 bln (June 2020: RUB 1,838.9 bln). ADTV was RUB 103.6 bln (June 2020: RUB 91.9 bln).

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,586.4 bln (June 2020: RUB 2,279.4 bln). ADTV was RUB 72.1 bln (June 2020: RUB 114.0 bln).

87 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,016.9 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 229.4 bln) were placed in June 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 23.7% to RUB 11.4 trln (June 2020: RUB 9.2 trln) or 147.1 mln contracts (June 2020: 153.8 mln), of which 143.6 mln contracts were futures and 3.4 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 517.7 bln (June 2020: RUB 460.3 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 737.5 bln (June 2020: RUB 527.1 bln).

Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volume grew 33.7 times and reached RUB 264.4 bln.

FX Market

FX Market trading volume grew by 5.9% to RUB 26.5 trln (June 2020: RUB 25.0 trln), with spot trades amounting to RUB 7.6 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 18.9 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,204.6 bln (USD 16.6 bln), compared to RUB 1,251.5 bln (USD 18.1 bln) in June 2020.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 14.4% to RUB 31.9 trln (June 2020: RUB 34.2 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,777.4 bln (June 2020: RUB 1,709.2 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 18.2% to reach RUB 22.8 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased by 5.7% to RUB 6.5 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was up 7.6 times to RUB 27.7 bln (June 2020: RUB 3.7 bln), of which RUB 27.4 bln (6.4 t) was gold and RUB 0.2 bln (3.7 t) was silver.

