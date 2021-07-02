Freedom restriction for two political prisoners who clenched arms at protest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Defendants are released after trial

On 2 July, the criminal case against political prisoners Andrei Drabatovich and Vadzim Yakubouski was brought before the Centralny District Court of Minsk. They were accused of the organization or active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order (Art. 342 of the Criminal Code).

On 10 August 2020, the friends had a phone call and agreed to meet in the evening and go to the center of the city to see what was going on in the streets.When riot police attacked people, many were frightened and took to the roadway including the defendants. Everyone was shouting slogans. For some time they stood in the front row clenching their arms. That’s why they were identified and detained.

Andrei Drabatovich, a resident of Minsk, was arrested on 14 April 2021, Vadzim Yakubouski was detained on 23 April 2021. Drabatovich partially admitted his guilt, Yakubouski pleaded guilty in full.

Judge Dzmitry Karsiuk announced the verdict: both defendants were found guilty and sentenced to three years of restricted freedom in an open-type correctional institution. They were released in the courtroom awaiting the commencement of the sentence.

