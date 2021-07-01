Telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The two leaders discussed a series of current issues on the bilateral agenda prior to the plenary meeting of the 8th Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions, in which Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus will take part via videoconference.

They also focused on the ongoing sanctions aimed at putting pressure on Belarus. The Russian party expressed solidarity with Belarus in its stand against the unilateral illegitimate sanctions imposed by the Western states in violation of international law.

MIL OSI