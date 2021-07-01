Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies, June 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the geometric mean)

Period

Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble

to US Dollar

to Euro

to 100 Russian Rubles

January

2.5669

3.1249

3.4617

February

2.6036

3.1498

3.4994

January – February

2.5852

3.1373

3.4805

March

2.6083

3.1104

3.5068

January – March

2.5929

3.1283

3.4892

April

2.6122

3.1185

3.4316

January – April

2.5977

3.1259

3.4747

May

2.5298

3.0713

3.4159

January – May

2.5840

3.1149

3.4629

June

2.5200

3.0404

3.4716

April – June

2.5536

3.0765

3.4396

January – June

2.5732

3.1023

3.4643

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the arithmetical mean)

Period

Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble

to US Dollar

to Euro

to 100 Russian Rubles

January

2.5697

3.1348

3.4640

February

2.6036

3.1489

3.5002

January – February

2.5858

3.1415

3.4811

March

2.6080

3.1086

3.5056

January – March

2.5935

3.1301

3.4896

April

2.6121

3.1174

3.4335

January – April

2.5981

3.1269

3.4756

May

2.5310

3.0718

3.4176

January – May

2.5843

3.1156

3.4636

June

2.5190

3.0375

3.4738

April – June

2.5538

3.0755

3.4413

January – June

2.5735

3.1027

3.4653

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

MIL OSI