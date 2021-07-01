Law assigning protection of Russia’s interests in foreign and international courts to Prosecutor General’s Office

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law formalises the powers of the Prosecutor General’s Office to represent and protect the interests of the Russian Federation in interstate agencies, foreign and international (interstate) courts, and foreign and international courts of arbitration, including the European Court of Human Rights, the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU Court) and the Economic Court of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and also sets out the procedure for the exercise of these powers.

For this purpose, the Federal Law stipulates the establishment of a foreign office with the functions of a structural subdivision at the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation. In particular, the Prosecutor General’s Office shall have the powers to coordinate interaction between federal and regional authorities and local governments when representing Russia’s positions in interstate agencies and foreign and international courts; to engage Russian and foreign organisations, lawyers, experts and other professionals in the protection of Russia’s interests; as well as to formulate Russia’s position in cases under consideration and to present that position in interstate agencies and foreign and international courts.

