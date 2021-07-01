Greetings to Rossiya 24 television channel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“From its very first broadcast, Rossiya 24 became one of the most popular news projects of the National State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) and the Russian television in general. In the past years, it has significantly boosted its information, creative and human resources potential and gained the trust of a huge audience all over Russia and abroad.

It is gratifying to know that the channel has been developing successfully and is highly competitive. Using advanced technology, it informs the public about the most important events in the social, scientific, cultural and sports life of Russia and other countries.

I am confident that the enduring popularity of Rossiya 24 is a result of consolidated and efficient work by a talented team that works with great professionalism and respect for its audience.”

