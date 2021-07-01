Greetings on 100th anniversary of Communist Party of China

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your state marks this landmark date with new impressive achievements in the economic, social, scientific and technological development. China plays an important, constructive role in dealing with current issues on the international agenda, and in counteracting global threats and today’s challenges.

During the hard years of the revolutionary struggle and the formative years of the new China, our country provided every possible support to the Chinese Communist Party. We preserve the memory of our common history, in particular, the 6th CPC Congress, which took place in 1928 in the village of Pervomaiskoye outside Moscow. As you know, a permanent exhibition is devoted to this historic event.

It is important that interparty relations are a significant part of Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. I am confident that the dialogue between United Russia and the CPC will continue to develop in a constructive way.”

