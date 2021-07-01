Escrow account balances in equity construction reach nearly 2 trillion rubles

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In May, indicators of project financing in equity housing construction continued to grow.

Total funds placed by equity construction participants in escrow accounts exceeded 1.99 trillion rubles as of 1 June 2021. Moreover, 309.3 billion rubles from escrow accounts under completed construction projects have already been transferred to developers or used to repay their loans. The overall limit under currently effective loan agreements concluded by banks and developers amounts to 3.74 trillion rubles.

Further details of developments in residential equity construction financing are published on the Bank of Russia website.

Preview photo: Bannafarsai_Stock / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI