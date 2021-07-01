Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The theme of the plenary session is Scientific and Technological Cooperation Between Russia and Belarus in the Era of Digitalisation. The forum participants include the leadership of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, the governments of both countries, and the Standing Committee of the Union State, as well as heads of the Russian Federation constituent entities and regions of the Republic of Belarus.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Lukashenko, friends, colleagues,

I am delighted to welcome all the participants of the regular, 8th Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions. Due to objective and understandable reasons and circumstances connected with the epidemiological situation, we are holding the forum via videoconference, just like last year. However, it is notable that such meetings between representatives of regional and local governments, business communities and workers of education, science and culture of our two countries are held regularly. This is important. It is an opportunity to discuss the current topics of Russian-Belarusian interaction in politics, the economy and the humanitarian sphere and also to coordinate joint projects between the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and the regions of the Republic of Belarus.

The forum’s co-chair, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has already reported on your achievements during the past two days, the discussions you held and decisions you adopted, as well as your cooperation plans. I believe that all of this is very important for the further development of interregional ties, which are a key component of the entire Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership.

I would like to emphasise once again that Belarus is not just a good neighbour but first of all our closest ally. Our relations are based on the principles of mutual respect, support and a balance of each other’s interests. Close friendly ties between the people of Russia and Belarus rest on a common history and common spiritual values, and often on family ties as well.

Quite recently, we paid tribute to the defenders of the Fatherland and their unforgettable courage on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. I am well aware that large-scale commemorative events were held this year in Brest Fortress, which was one of the first to stand up against the aggressor.

I have no doubt that such issues as preserving the memory of the crucial events in our common past, preventing any attempts to falsify history, patriotic education of the younger generation must always remain in the focus of our attention.

Being the descendants of the generation of victors is not just a great honour, but also a huge responsibility for preserving the traditions of our combat brotherhood and mutual assistance, which were forged during the harsh wartime years. This is why we will continue providing all-round assistance to the fraternal Belarusian people in these far from easy domestic political circumstances in Belarus, amid the continued political and sanctions pressure and the stubborn attempts of external forces to stir up the situation.

We are supporting and will continue supporting our Belarusian friends in their resistance to the sanctions restrictions, which the European Union has recently imposed. We believe that the ban on the delivery of some Belarusian products to EU countries is damaging the interests of businesses and ordinary people – this is what those who adopt these decisions should have thought about – the interest of ordinary people, including in European countries themselves.

However, Russia is resolved to continue working consistently to develop its multifaceted ties with the Republic of Belarus and to build our common Union State. On a larger scale, we are building up integration processes in Eurasia and we will be doing this, in particular, within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

I would just like to remind you that on April 2, 2021, we marked 25 years since the signing of the Treaty Establishing the Commonwealth of Russia and Belarus, the forerunner of the Treaty Establishing the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Over a period of the past 25 years, we have accomplished and achieved a great deal together. We now take many of our achievements for granted, for example, the fact that the citizens of our two countries have equal rights in healthcare, social protection, retirement benefits, education, and the freedom of movement, residence and employment.

The economies of Russia and Belarus are closely interconnected. Russia is the largest foreign investor in the Republic of Belarus and accounts for 30 percent of foreign investment. Some 2,400 Russian companies are working in Belarus. Russia accounts for nearly 50 percent of the foreign trade of Belarus.

We are working energetically now to coordinate a programme of the unification of our countries’ legislations in a variety of areas, including tax and customs. Its implementation will enable us to balance the conditions for doing business, complete the establishment of common financial and energy markets and a common transportation environment, as well as to formulate common industrial, agricultural and digital policies.

The continued development of mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian ties will be certainly promoted by a large package of interregional documents and commercial contracts signed during this forum.

Colleagues,

This forum is focused on scientific and technological cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the era of digitalisation. This theme is fully in keeping with modern challenges and the high rate of technological change in all spheres of life.

Our countries have been cooperating in the field of science and technology for a long time now and quite successfully, joining forces to address the strategic task of creating a common scientific, technological and digital environment in the Union State. It is also important for our regions to join in the implementation of our digital agenda.

I would like to point out that we have already implemented a number of joint innovative programmes and projects in data processing, geological exploration and energy, plus genome and medical research. I would like to take advantage of this occasion to say that the manufacturing of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus began in Belarus this year.

A Science and Technology Prize has been established in the Union State; it is awarded every other year to Russian and Belarusian scientists and research teams.

The Belarusian-Russian University, which was created in Mogilev, has been granted the status of a state university in both countries. It is a major regional research and educational centre comprising departments in a broad range of disciplines, a vocational school, and architecture and construction college, and an advanced training and retraining institute.

Russia and Belarus are working together to improve the academic mobility conditions for students and lecturers of their universities. In addition to this, Belarusian citizens can enrol for all kinds of tuition in Russian universities, including state-financed openings based on competitive examinations. Furthermore, the results of the Belarusian system of Central Testing and the results of School Olympiads of the Union State will be recognised in Russia already this year.

To be continued.

