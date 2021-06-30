Updated methodology for MOEX FX fixings comes into force

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 1 July 2021, a new version of the Moscow Exchange FX fixing calculation methodology will come into force. The updated methodology stipulates that fixing values calculated for the previous trading day is to be disclosed on the Exchange website every trading day no later than 12:00 noon (Moscow time). Fixing values can also be additionally disseminated by other means and with a different frequency in accordance with conditions established by the Exchange.

It also clarifies the functions of the Moscow Exchange FX Market Committee in terms of FX fixings.

The text of the Methodology is available on the Exchange website.For editors:Moscow Exchange has published the USD/RUB, EUR/RUB, EUR/USD and CNY/RUB FX fixings used as the principal settlement (reference) rate for OTC rouble derivatives (NDFs, NDOs), as well as the USD/RUB FX swap fixings (for swaps with maturities from one week to one year) since 27 May 2013.The MOEX Fixing calculation methodology meets standards of Russian and international regulations including IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks.The MOEX USD/RUB FX FIXING is accredited by the Bank of Russia, with the quality of indicator formation deemed satisfactory and the quality of the Moscow Exchange’s functioning as an indicator administrator deemed to meet the Bank of Russia’s requirements. The Bank of Russia officially recognised MOEX’USD/RUB FX Fixing and the Exchange’s operational performance as fixing administrator as being of satisfactory quality. The CBR also confirmed the fixing’s compliance with the Bank’s requirements.Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group) uses the benchmark for its rouble-denominated currency futures.The gauge is also incorporated in ISDA’s FX Definitions as the primary rate to settle ruble-denominated currency futures on the OTC market.For more detailed information about the MOEX FX Fixings, please, visit our website at https://www.moex.com/en/fixing/.

MIL OSI