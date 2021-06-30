Two more women convicted for contempt of official

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Tatsiana Kashko at the court on June 29, 2021

Tatsiana Kashko, a resident of Hrodna, was sentenced to two years of restricted freedom (house arrest) on June 29. The first hearing place on June 22. There Tatsiana demanded to conduct the trial in Belarusian – but the judge ignored her and continued to consider the case in Russian. Tatsiana was accused of having insulted policeman Stasiukevich in the Telegram channel “Hrodna 97%”. This was qualified as a Contempt of an official (Article 369 of the Criminal Code). According to the court verdict, Tatsiana has to pay 2,000 Belarusian rubles as moral compensation.

On June 29, the Barysau District Court considered the criminal case against Tatsiana Dzemidchyk, who was accused of contempt of an official under article 369 of the Criminal Code.

According to the prosecution, on 14 August 2020 Tatsiana Dzemidchyk publicly insulted a public authority in connection with the performance of his official duties in a comment under the photo of police major Yury Charnyshkou with the following content: “I pity his mother, she gave birth to a freak”. According to the expert, the comment contained a negative assessment of the police officer.

The defendant pleaded guilty.

The defendant and the aggrieved person in court

The victim explained that on August 9 and 10 he was really on duty, but he did not detain and beat women, as it was stated in the distributed photo. After the de-anonymization people started threatening him, his wife, and his daughters, they punched a tire in his car, threw bottles through the window, and set fire to four cars that looked like his car. The policeman then filed a report with the Investigative Committee.

It turned out that 97 people left comments under the photo with the image of Charnyshkou, and he is going to find and bring to justice all the perpetrators. The trial over Tatsiana Dzemidchyk is his fifth trial.

As a result, the court sentenced the defendant to 1.5 years of house arrest. In addition, the woman must pay compensation to the victim in the amount of 1500 Belarusian rubles.

MIL OSI