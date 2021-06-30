Revised maximum quantity of Securities Eligible as Collateral on Derivatives Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on July 05, 2021:
Ticker
Maximum allowed number of securities per ClearingMember, units
Previous value
New value
Change
ALRS
470,000
470,000
0
CHMF
31,000
36,000
5,000
FEES
44,000,000
44,000,000
0
GAZP
1,600,000
1,600,000
0
GMKN
9,300
12,000
2,700
HYDR
17,000,000
17,000,000
0
LKOH
40,000
40,000
0
MTSS
120,000
120,000
0
ROSN
220,000
220,000
0
SBER
2,200,000
1,700,000
-500,000
SBERP
210,000
170,000
-40,000
SNGS
1,000,000
1,000,000
0
TATN
150,000
150,000
0
TRNFP
64
64
0
VTBR
740,000,000
920,000,000
180,000,000