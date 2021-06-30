Revised maximum quantity of Securities Eligible as Collateral on Derivatives Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on July 05, 2021:

Ticker

Maximum allowed number of securities per ClearingMember, units

Previous value

New value

Change

ALRS

470,000

470,000

0

CHMF

31,000

36,000

5,000

FEES

44,000,000

44,000,000

0

GAZP

1,600,000

1,600,000

0

GMKN

9,300

12,000

2,700

HYDR

17,000,000

17,000,000

0

LKOH

40,000

40,000

0

MTSS

120,000

120,000

0

ROSN

220,000

220,000

0

SBER

2,200,000

1,700,000

-500,000

SBERP

210,000

170,000

-40,000

SNGS

1,000,000

1,000,000

0

TATN

150,000

150,000

0

TRNFP

64

64

0

VTBR

740,000,000

920,000,000

180,000,000

