Meeting with Russian Olympic team

The Kremlin brought together athletes and their coaches representing such sports as boxing, volleyball, judo, swimming, diving, synchronised swimming, modern pentathlon, artistic gymnastics, fencing, and rhythmic gymnastics.

The XXXII Summer Olympic Games will be held in the capital of Japan from July 23 to August 8.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

I would like to welcome everyone and, first of all, I would like to congratulate you, all your teammates, on joining the Russian Olympic team and, of course, to wish you successful performance at the long-awaited XXXII Summer Olympic Games.

They were supposed to take place back in 2020, but, as you know, the coronavirus epidemic made dramatic changes in the life of the entire planet, including in the life of elite sports. And the fact that during such, frankly speaking, difficult conditions the main sports festival of the planet will still take place can be considered an important common victory of the world Olympic family.

I understand that it was difficult for you and your colleagues from all countries to maintain the rhythm of preparations for this major start, but you succeeded, and this is also a victory.

The Games in Japan will certainly be very special. We hope that the organisers will take all possible measures to protect the health of athletes and spectators. But I am sure that, despite the forced restrictions and other difficulties, each of you, all athletes are determined to achieve the best results, perform with dignity and please their fans.

We are definitely worried about you. And I would ask all members of the Russian delegation without any exception to strictly comply with the medical requirements of the Organising Committee for the Olympic Games, and I would ask the Government, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency and the Russian Olympic Committee to do everything to minimise the risks associated with the epidemic both at the final stage of the preparations of our athletes, and, of course, during the competition itself in Japan.

We will definitely pay special attention to diplomatic and legal support for Russian athletes and coaches during the upcoming Olympics. Unfortunately, the topic of politicising sports is still acute and has not been removed from the agenda.

To be continued.

