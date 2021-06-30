Market making programs for Equity Market to be amended

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 1 July 2021, changes to the MOEX Global market making program for international securities and to the Good Evening market maker program for the evening session of the MOEX Equity Market will come into effect. Both programs have been amended to include new instruments, and the Good Evening program has been updated to clarify the calculation method for remuneration payable to market makers.

According to the updated programs, market makers maintain quotations for all securities traded on these sections, enabling investors to trade them with minimal costs.

