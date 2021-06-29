Telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the conversation, Vladimir Putin extended his warm greetings to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Berdimuhamedov GurbangulyPresident of Turkmenistan on his birthday.

The presidents discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, focusing on trade and economic cooperation and joint efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The heads of state reaffirmed their mutual resolve to continue promoting the all-round development of the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan.

Earlier, the President of Russia sent a message of greetings to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. It reads, in part:

“Under your guidance, Turkmenistan has been confidently moving along the path of socioeconomic development and has been playing a constructive role in regional and international affairs.

We highly value your efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between our states. I am confident that by working together we will be able to build up mutually beneficial ties between Russia and Turkmenistan in all spheres. This clearly meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and the interests of stability and security in Central Asia and the Caspian region.”

