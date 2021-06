Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On June 30, Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow with the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev Nazarbayev Nursultan , who will be on a working visit to Russia.

The parties plan to discuss aspects of the further development of strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan, and the promotion of integration processes in Eurasia, as well as some current international topics.

MIL OSI