On July 1, Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will take part, via videoconference, in plenary session of 8th Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions

The plenary session will focus on scientific and technical cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the era of digitalisation. The attendees will include the leadership of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, the governments of both countries, and the Standing Committee of the Union State, as well as regional governors of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

