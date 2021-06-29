Law improving state control over arms circulation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law aims at improving state control over arms in circulation.

Thus, the Federal Law establishes the legal criteria for qualifying firearms as smooth-bore or rifle-bore weapons and determines what categories of people are denied permits for purchasing arms.

According to the law, firearms are denied to Russian Federation citizens under 21 years of age unless they have been or are active in a state paramilitary organisation, are involved in shooting sports or belong to the indigenous minorities of Russia.

The law determines the responsibility of arms owners to provide the federal executive body that is authorised to monitor arms in circulation with access to arms storage locations and to present arms for inspection. Legal entities with special charter tasks must meet a mandatory requirement on equipping arms depots with alarm systems connected to the security centre of an authorised security provider.

The Federal Law establishes a procedure for the e-issue of licenses and permits for arms circulation by the relevant bodies by including them in the relevant license and permit registries.

