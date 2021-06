Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The International Financial Congress will take place from 28 June to 2 July 2021.

The first-day sessions (28 June) will be dedicated to the development of the banking sector, macroprudential policy and microfinance. They will be attended by Petr Aven, Mikhail Zadornov, Lev Khasis, Anatoly Pechatnikov, and Dmitry Tulin.

The broadcast is available on the website of the Congress.

