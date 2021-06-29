Contempt of president cost Hrodna resident one year of prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/104047 2021 2021-06-29T13:26:59+0300 2021-06-29T13:26:59+0300 2021-06-29T13:27:00+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/babkin-a.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Aliaksandr Babkin in court

On 28 June Kastryčnicki District Court of Hrodna considered the criminal case against Aliaksandr Babkin, who was accused of insulting the president of Belarus (part 1 Article 368 of the Criminal Code).

According to the charges, Babkin, being intoxicated, called the police and spoke disparagingly and negatively about the president, degrading his honor and dignity, thus causing public insult. The defendant pleaded guilty.

Babkin was detained at a protest in Hrodna and fined. Police repeatedly came to his flat, but he refused to open the door. He drank some alcohol and called the police hotline demanding an answer if he was wanted. Then he called Lukashenko names and use foul language when referring to him.

The accused was sentenced to one year of imprisonment and compulsory rehab treatment.

MIL OSI