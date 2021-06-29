Baranavičy: freedom restriction for tearing down national flag

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Baranavičy District Court

On 28 June, Baranavičy District Court considered the criminal case against Siarhei Muraveika for contempt of the state flag of the Republic of Belarus (article 370 of the Criminal Code).

According to the Supreme Court, on 24 May 2021, the accused Muraveika, being in a state of alcohol intoxication, tore down the state flag installed at the entrance to the building of Baranavichy city communal services and broke the pole.

At the trial, Muraveika pleaded guilty to the crime in full.

The court recognized as extenuating circumstances the sincere repentance in the committed crime, and alcohol intoxication as the aggravating circumstance.

The court found Muraveika guilty of desecration of the state flag of the Republic of Belarus and sentenced him to one year of restricted freedom in an open-type correctional facility.

