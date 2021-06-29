Bank of Russia specialised department opens at HSE

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia and the National Research University Higher School of Economics have agreed to establish a specialised department that will start functioning in September 2021. The HSE Academic Board decided to appoint Ksenia Yudaeva, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, as the Head of Department.

In the new 2021/2022 academic year, the educational content of the Bank of Russia specialised department will start to be integrated into the university’s curriculum in the form of lectures and master classes.

‘The specialised department will help bring training programmes for specialists in various areas that are of interest for the Bank of Russia up to date’, said Ksenia Yudaeva. ‘One of the key objectives of the department is to bring the Bank of Russia’s expertise to various academic programmes of the university’.

According to Ms Yudaeva, the Bank of Russia pays great attention to working with universities in a range of areas, such as financial specialists training, training in the field of financial inclusion and financial literacy, research and educational activities, innovations, information technology and security. The department will participate in the development of educational content for HSE faculties in the above-mentioned and other spheres. The Higher School of Economics not only has high-quality educational programmes but also a network of regional campuses.

Preview photo: Sergey Konkov/TASS

