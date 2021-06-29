Amendments to Code of Administrative Offences

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law establishes administrative liability for involvement in the activities of a foreign or international non-governmental organisation, in respect of which a decision has been made to recognise its activities as undesirable in Russia. A legal entity found guilty of the said administrative offence outside Russia shall be liable to administrative penalty in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation if the offence is spearheaded against the interests of the Russian Federation, as well as in cases prescribed by an international treaty of the Russian Federation if the said entity has not be called to criminal or administrative account for this offense in a foreign state.

The Code has been augmented with provisions that stipulate administrative liability for the distribution of information about an organisation from the federal register of organisations, including foreign and international organisations, which have been declared terrorist under Russian law without provision being made that this organisation has been closed down or that its activities have been prohibited, and for the distribution in the mass media of information containing instructions for the illegal production or alteration of firearms or the main components of firearms.

In particular, the Federal Law includes provisions stipulating administrative liability for violating the rules of storing or transporting firearms, which has resulted in their loss; for the violation by participants of meetings, demonstrations, rallies, manifestations, pickets, religious rites and ceremonies, entertainment, sports or other public events of the provisions of the legislation on weapons, and for violations of the rules of carrying, transporting or using weapons that result in their loss, unless these actions do not contain elements of a criminal offense.

