RUB Penalty Rate Change

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

According to the new methodology of CCP NCC, starting from June 28, 2021 RUB Penalty rate on FX and Precious Metals Market and Securities market will be calculated as follows:where:

kmoney – coefficient for RUSFARi rate, defined by decision of CCP NCCRUSFARi – RUSFAR ON RUB on day iMONEYRate_min – minimum MONEYRatei, defined by decision of CCP NCCCCP NCC will set the following risk parameters starting from June 28, 2021:

kmoney is set equal to 2;

MONEYRate_min is set equal to 0.

MIL OSI