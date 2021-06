Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Dear eqities market clients,

Moscow Exchange informs you that starting from 28 June 2021 stock market members are provided with feature to set price tick multiple of 2 and 5 on boards settled with foreign currency.This update affects the following boards:

· Negotiated deals: inv. risk;· T+ stocks inv. risk;· NDM with CCP: inv. risk;· Negotiated deals;· Equity market T+;· Settlement unfulfilled obligations with CCP; · Negotiated deals with CCP.

MIL OSI