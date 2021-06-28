President Kaljulaid is on a working visit to the United States

Source: President of Estonia

– Reset +

28.06.2021

President Kaljulaid is on a four-day working visit to the United States, where she will meet with the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and chair a UN Security Council meeting. Estonia is the chair of the UN Security Council in June.

Today and tomorrow the Head of State will be in New York, where she will meet with the UN secretary General Antonio Guterres, who was recently appointed to his second term. Estonia is the chair of the UN Security Council in June and one of the main topics of discussion will be the Estonian priorities. The other main focus of the meeting will be the wellbeing of women and children and their access to health care. „Like in any crisis then also during the COVID crisis the most vulnerable—women, children and adolescents–have been the one’s to suffer the most. It is our joint responsibility to make an effort so that what we have achieved in decades would not fall through our fingers during the crisis. UN has a central role here,“ explained Triin Toomesaar, the Civil Society Adviser to the President.

The Estonian Head of State will chair a UN Security Council meeting which focuses on the situation children in armed conflicts. President Kaljulaid will also meet with UNICEF leaders and representatives of various UN agencies.

Wednesday and Thursday, the president will be in Washington D.C, where she will meet with leaders of the World Bank and participate in discussions at the Atlantic Council and heritage.

She will return to Estonia on Friday.

MIL OSI