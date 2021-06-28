On June 28, the President will meet with graduates of military higher education institutions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On June 28, in the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin will greet graduates of military higher education institutions of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Ministry for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief, the Russian Federal Security Service, the Russian Federal Guard Service and Rosgvardiya.

In all, 400 graduates of 18 higher education institutions who have received honours degrees and gold medals, as well as professors and heads of military education institutions, have been invited to St George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

No reception was held in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MIL OSI