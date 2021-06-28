Inflation expectations remain elevated in June

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Households’ inflation expectations rose and remained elevated in June. According to the Bank of Russia-commissioned survey carried out by InFOM, respondents estimate inflation at 11.9% in the next 12 months.

The Bank of Russia’s monitoring shows that companies also continued to raise their short-term price expectations. Analysts increased their inflation forecasts for 2021 as well: they ranged from 4.8% to 5.0%.

More details are available in the new issue of the Bank of Russia’s commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

