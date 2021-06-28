Greetings on opening of 16th Conference of Russian and German Partner Cities

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is symbolic that your conference has met in Kaluga, which marks its 650th anniversary this year. This beautiful and hospitable city has maintained very close and diverse economic, social and humanitarian ties with its German partners for a very long time, which have opened the way to implementing many interesting and really mutually beneficial projects.

The twin city movement has traditionally been a significant component of bilateral interaction and one of the most effective forms of people’s diplomacy. It is no wonder that it enjoys such broad support both in Russia and in Germany: as of today, twin city ties have been established between 200 cities, regions and municipalities in our countries.

It is notable that taking part in the conference are not only representatives of the local authorities but also business people and members of various public organisations. I have no doubt that you will hold fruitful and substantive discussions, which will help to further develop our constructive partner ties and also to strengthen the trust and understanding between the people of Russia and Germany.”

