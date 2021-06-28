Another minor sentenced to jail time

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Žlobin District Court

On June 28, 16-year-old Daniil Kalesnikau was sentenced to 1 year and 3 months in a juvenile correction facility colony.

The youngster was accused of organizing or actively participating in group actions that grossly violate public order (Article 342 of the Criminal Code). On the night of August 9-10, 2020, Daniil and his father Vital Kalesnikau went to Žlobin city center – they were standing there together in the front row.

The boy’s father had previously been convicted first for disorderly conduct (Article 339) and for involving a minor in a crime (Article 172 of the Criminal Code). That night, he allegedly started a fight with a passerby and involved his son in it. Later he was sentenced to another six months for organizing and participating in actions that grossly violate public order.

