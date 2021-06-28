5 July is non-trading day for US securities on MOEX

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 5 July 2021, Moscow Exchange markets will be closed for trading of shares of US companies through MOEX’s central T+ order books, due to public holidays in the US.

Under MOEX’s trading rules, US securities are not available for trading through MOEX’s central order books on Russian trading days that are non-business and non-trading days in the US.

Settlement of previously executed trades in US shares as well as repo transactions with the CCP in USD will be held as usual. Negotiated trading, also through the CCP, and repo trading with the CCP will be also available as normal. Settlement of repo transactions with the CCP in USD will not be available, as 5 July is a non-settlement day for trades in USD.

Moscow Exchange launched trading in foreign securities on 24 August 2020. Currently, shares and depositary receipts of 173 leading international companies are available for trading on MOEX.

