Birthday greetings to Merited Master of Sports in Figure Skating and Merited Coach of the USSR Tamara Moskvina

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your extraordinary capacity for work, creativity and invariably positive attitude have helped you to become a brilliant and successful athlete and fully realise yourself as a coach. Fruitful and selfless efforts, sincere concern for continuing the best traditions of the Russian school of figure skating have justly brought you high and well-deserved respect among your colleagues and students, many of whom became world stars.”

Tamara Moskvina has turned 80. Second place winner of the world and European figure skating championship, many-time champion of the USSR, Merited Coach of the USSR, Merited Coach of Russia, Tamara Moskvina is the most successful coach of figure skating pairs in the world: her students won the Olympics four times and the number of medals they won at the Olympics, European and world championships totals 63. Her students won the first and third place at the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm.

MIL OSI