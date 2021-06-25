Video address to school leavers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear school leavers, friends,

Today is a special day in your lives, a day that is exciting and a little sad. But it is also a happy day filled with dreams, expectations and hopes.

Of course, you are leaving your schools with gratitude and appreciation for your teachers. All these years they have been with you, seeing to it that you receive as much knowledge as possible, feeling anguished when anything went wrong, and supporting you in word and deed. They had enough heartfelt sympathy for all of you.

Teachers’ work and their service to the future are an inspiring example. Many of you have probably decided to dedicate your lives to this noble profession, and will return to school as teachers.

There is no doubt that all of you have your own plans and chosen paths. You are standing at the door into a new stage in your lives, a period of major change. I would like to wish you all the best when you enrol at universities and continue your studies, and when you begin your future careers.

Today is a wonderful holiday for all school leavers, and very soon we will be marking Youth Day in our country. All of you, the entire young generation of Russia has a broad choice of opportunities in this dynamic and intriguing world, where you can achieve a great deal. What you need is energy, persistence and a sense of purpose, which, I am sure, all of you have.

Increasingly more interesting projects are being launched in our country, projects where you can find your mission in life, succeed, reach professional heights in various fields, find and apply your best personal qualities, and find friends and like-minded people.

These projects are open to all of you, those who choose to receive a higher education and those who enrol at colleges and vocational schools.

I would like to wish all of you to make the best possible use of the available opportunities, to utilise your talents and abilities in full measure and go the extra mile, as well as search for and find answers to any, even the most difficult questions.

I believe, and I am sure that you are aware of this as well, that it is extremely important to continue expanding your knowledge, experience and competencies in this rapidly changing world.

I am also convinced that you sincerely want your activities, whatever profession you choose, to benefit the people and our beloved Russia.

I would like you to know that all your future victories and achievements – I am sure there will be plenty – will contribute to the success of our country as a whole, its progress for years ahead and the continuation of the glorious and noble traditions, which all of us are proud of.

I believe in your energy, talent, kindness and honourable intentions. I believe that any heights are within your reach.

I wholeheartedly congratulate you, your parents, teachers and mentors.

Good luck and all the best!

MIL OSI