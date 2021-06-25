Telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin thanked the Emir of Qatar for his personal active participation and the productive work of the Qatari delegation at the recent St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the established level of Russia-Qatar cooperation in various spheres and reaffirmed a reciprocal striving for its further comprehensive development.

The discussion also touched upon the preparations for and the holding of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It was agreed to develop practical cooperation, particularly in sports, cultural and medical support for the upcoming tournament based on Russia’s experience in holding such a major event.

The two leaders agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

