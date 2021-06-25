Quorum present for all items on Shareholders Meeting agenda

Source: Gazprom

June 25, 2021, 08:35

The Counting Board finished counting the votes on the agenda of Gazprom’s annual General Shareholders Meeting. A quorum is present with regard to all agenda items.

Shareholders from Russia and a number of foreign countries took part in the Shareholders Meeting. As of May 31, 2021, the list of persons eligible to take part in the Meeting included 833,927 accounts with a total of 23,673,512,900 shares.

The voting on agenda items was carried out via paper ballots mailed to the Company, electronic ballots filled out at the elgol.draga.ru website, and instructions given to organizations maintaining registers of rights to securities.

Background

The Board of Directors resolved to hold the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom in the form of absentee voting.

The agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting consists of the following items:

on the approval of the Company’s Annual Report;

on the approval of the Company’s Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements;

on the approval of the distribution of the Company’s profit based on the results of 2020;

on the amount, period and form of the dividend payout based on the results of 2020, as well as on the date when the list of persons entitled to receive dividends is drawn up;

on the approval of the Company’s Auditor;

on the remuneration for the Board of Directors Members, who are not governmental officials, in the amount established by the Company’s regulatory documents;

on the remuneration for the Audit Commission Members, who are not governmental officials, in the amount established by the Company’s regulatory documents;

on the amendments to Gazprom’s Articles of Association;

on the amendments to Gazprom’s Regulation on the Board of Directors;

on the election of the Board of Directors Members;

on the election of the Audit Commission Members.

